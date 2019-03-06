A couple weeks back, Newport Beach (Calif.) Corona Del Mar pro-style quarterback Ethan Garbers took unofficial visits to UCLA, Boise State, Utah, and Colorado in the span of four days.

It turns out that those visits were probably just to compare other schools to Washington, as Garbers committed to the Huskies on Monday.

With the Buffaloes not taking a quarterback recruit in the 2019 class, taking a top prep QB in the 2020 class is very important. While Garbers certainly has the talent to be that guy for the Buffs, he's locked in with Washington, but Colorado has a multitude of other QB options.

This includes Melissa (Texas) Brendon Lewis, who told CUSportsNation.com that he would be visiting the Buffs in March.

Chubba Purdy, CJ Stroud, and others are key targets for the Buffs at quarterback as well.