CUSportsNation.com

Colorado QB target Brendon Lewis plans to visit in March
Melissa (Texas) dual-threat quarterback Brendon Lewis holds double-digit scholarship offers early in the recruiting process, including several Power Five conference schools."It's been going good," ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news