For Joe Perkins, originally Colorado's second commit for the Class of 2020, who in late June de-committed but effective Tuesday, reconsidered, re-committed and is now "100% committed" to the University of Colorado, a few steps back and a few weeks to really think things over were necessarily and ultimately culminated in his decision to rejoin the fray with the Buffs.

Perkins, who is now CU's 14th 2020 commit, had a lot to consider in the past few months. With an offer list that ultimately clipped 15, and Colorado being one of the three most distant universities to offer him (along with Army and Navy), a combination of wanting to be closer to his family while still wanting to go to the school that he'd fit in best at seem like logical reasons for his original decision to de-commit.

But a combination of family discussions, personal reflection plus Mel Tucker and Co.'s persistent, but not intrusive, methods to assure him that CU was still very much interested in making him a Buffalo, paid off in the form of Perkins rejoining the 2020 equation.

"My family supported me with this decision and I know they will always have my back," he said. "Coach Tucker and his staff were very impactful and I want to be a part of his special plan for the CU program."

Carson Lee, CU's first 2020 commit, had talked with Perkins after the latter reached out wanting to talk things over.

“I’ve actually known him since I was a freshman — we played in the Freshman All-American Bowl together so we’ve known each other for quite awhile," Lee said. "He texted me about a week after he de-committed asking about if I had any advice."

"I just told him ‘it’s a really long and stressful process with recruiting, so just take your time, make sure you choose the right school — obviously hopefully it’s CU but I want you to go to the best school possible for you. I think he realized after praying on it and talking to the coaches a bit more, that CU was that place for him. Once you get to know these coaches, you know that it’s just a different feeling up here than it’s been in awhile."

Lee put it best about how recruits deal with the element of going to a university far from home.

“I think that is a big factor in what went on with [Perkins], but it’s a big factor with a lot of kids," he said. "For kids that live down in Texas and Georgia, they do have to take two or three trips just to make sure that CU is exactly what they want because it is so far away from home. There’s something to be said about playing close to home and your family but there's also something to be said that when you find that right fit, it shouldn't matter where it is as...after weighing his options, he felt that CU was the best available option."