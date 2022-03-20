Colorado pushing hard to keep Cherry Creek wide receiver Ismael Cisse home

Colorado has eyes on Class of 2023 wide receiver Ismael Cisse , a local prospect out of Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village.

Looking at the Bruins, Cisse is far from exclusive in that regard, however, as the Buffs are also pursuing his teammate and defensive end Blake Purchase, in addition to defensive tackle Hank Zilinskas and d-end Chase Brackney, the latter of whom committed to Iowa in mid-February.

With Cherry Creek having captured three consecutive CHSAA Class 5A state titles, the Bruins boast a strong soon-to-be group of seniors, with the aforementioned players being prime within that unit.

For CU, keeping Cisse and his teammates home has appeared as a 2023 recruiting priority.

While Cisse has plans to visit Oregon, USC and possibly Florida by summer's end, he's already gotten himself up to Boulder multiple times and looking down the barrel, is penciling in more unofficial visits to Colorado currently.

“I would say they’re recruiting me hard," Cisse said. "They want me to be a “hometown hero,” is what they kept saying when I was up there. I feel like that’s going to keep our relationship growing stronger. I’m going to go back up there probably for a spring practice and then a spring game.”

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound Cisse hauled in 39 passes for 652 yards as a junior last fall, both of which were team-highs among the Bruins. Cisse also caught six touchdown passes by year's end.

His offer from CU dates back to early February, while the Trojans, Cal Berkeley, CSU, UNLV and Wyoming have also gotten on his radar with offers.