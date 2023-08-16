The Colorado men’s basketball team will compete in the 2023 Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach, Fla., the university announced Wednesday.

The Buffs will face Richmond on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. MT in the semifinals before squaring off against either Florida State or UNLV in the championship or consolation game the following day.

Both of the semifinal matchups and the championship will air on CBS Sports Network while the consolation game will be streamed on FloSports.

In the on-campus portion of the event, Colorado will host Milwaukee on Nov. 14, with a tipoff time and television designation that will be announced at a later date.

Last season, Richmond went 15-18, which included a 7-11 mark in Atlantic 10 play. The Spiders and Buffs have split the two all-time meetings between the programs, with Colorado winning the most recent one, a 75-69 victory in Jan. 2005.

Milwaukee enjoyed a 12-win improvement last season under first-year coach Bart Lundy, going 22-12. It has lost its previous five matchups against the Buffs, including a 65-54 defeat in Dec. 2021.