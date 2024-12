After two-way star Travis Hunter took home the Heisman Trophy over the weekend, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston reflected on Hunter's impact on the program during Tuesday's press conference.

In addition to Hunter, all of the coaches discussed their preparation for the upcoming Alamo Bowl matchup versus BYU, reflected on the 2024 season and more.

Check out Tuesday's press conference below: