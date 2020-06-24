CUSportsNation - Colorado is staying in pursuit of speedster California corner Nikko Reed

You may recognize Moreau Catholic — the Buffs are currently also pursuing Reed's teammate, defensive end Kaleb Elarms-Orr . Brian Michalowski offered Reed and in turn passed his film on to Demetrice Martin as well as Darrin Chiaverini .

Colorado was the first Power Five and Pac-12 offer for Nikko Reed , a 2021 cornerback out of Moreau Catholic in Hayward, Calif.

Before late, the Buffs labeled him as someone they wanted at corner and from when Reed was offered in April until now, he's seen his stock rise in the eyes of Martin.

"When I got the offer, (Martin) didn’t really know who I was because he wasn’t the one who offered me and we hadn’t talked," Reed said. "At first, I wasn't really on the top of his list, but we got to know each other more, I sent him a couple videos and he was like ‘you’re the real deal.’ Now I’m one of his top five guys. After that, I’ve just been getting calls and texts from him, a lot. We’ve built up a good relationship.”

Reed, at 5-foot-10 and about 160 pounds, draws comparisons to Gavin Holmes, a 2020 corner from Louisiana who was committed to CU for about four months last fall before ultimately decommiting and signing with Wake Forest.

The primary common trait the two players possess is speed, something that Reed believes will compensate for the lack of a few inches of additional height.

"I always doubted myself because of my size," he told CUSportsNation upon being offered by Colorado. "My size by itself — I didn’t see myself playing in college against these grown men that are way bigger and stronger than me. But at the end of the day, I know what I’m capable of doing. There’s people I play against that are way bigger than me already, so it’s nothing new.”

At Moreau Catholic, Reed plays a lot of different roles. He has had a lot of success as a wide receiver, where his speed and ability shows, while his defensive highlights showcase good situational awareness and hands. On top of that, Reed also returns punts and kicks.