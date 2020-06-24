CUSportsNation - Colorado is staying in pursuit of speedster California corner Nikko Reed

Colorado is staying in pursuit of speedster California corner Nikko Reed
Colorado was the first Power Five and Pac-12 offer for Nikko Reed, a 2021 cornerback out of Moreau Catholic in Hayward, Calif.
You may recognize Moreau Catholic — the Buffs are currently also pursuing Reed's teammate, defensive end Kaleb Elarms-Orr. Brian Michalowski offered Reed and in turn passed his film on to Demetrice Martin as well as Darrin Chiaverini.
Before late, the Buffs labeled him as someone they wanted at corner and from when Reed was offered in April until now, he's seen his stock rise in the eyes of Martin.
"When I got the offer, (Martin) didn’t really know who I was because he wasn’t the one who offered me and we hadn’t talked," Reed said. "At first, I wasn't really on the top of his list, but we got to know each other more, I sent him a couple videos and he was like ‘you’re the real deal.’ Now I’m one of his top five guys. After that, I’ve just been getting calls and texts from him, a lot. We’ve built up a good relationship.”
Reed, at 5-foot-10 and about 160 pounds, draws comparisons to Gavin Holmes, a 2020 corner from Louisiana who was committed to CU for about four months last fall before ultimately decommiting and signing with Wake Forest.
The primary common trait the two players possess is speed, something that Reed believes will compensate for the lack of a few inches of additional height.
"I always doubted myself because of my size," he told CUSportsNation upon being offered by Colorado. "My size by itself — I didn’t see myself playing in college against these grown men that are way bigger and stronger than me. But at the end of the day, I know what I’m capable of doing. There’s people I play against that are way bigger than me already, so it’s nothing new.”
At Moreau Catholic, Reed plays a lot of different roles. He has had a lot of success as a wide receiver, where his speed and ability shows, while his defensive highlights showcase good situational awareness and hands. On top of that, Reed also returns punts and kicks.
Right now, Colorado remains Reed's only Power Five offer, while the likes of Fresno State, Colorado State, Wyoming, Air Force, Army and Eastern Washington have also offered.
Arizona, Cal and Washington State are currently in touch with him and offers from them may be around the corner.
Last Wednesday, Reed was invited to do a virtual tour with the Buffs.
“It was even better than I expected," he said. "I’m pretty excited about the weather out there and the facilities and school part of it — it seems nice. The background, the landscape and the whole scenery is what sticks out to me. But the football part of it obviously got my attention, too. I was impressed. (Colorado) was only the second school I visited, so I was really impressed by it.”
Throughout the process, he and Martin have continued to build a strong relationship.
“He’s been a great coach and just keeps it real with me," Reed said. "I like that and it feels like he’s one of my family members or something.”
As he continues to navigate his recruitment, Reed will surely keep in mind the endorsements he's received from Martin as well as Karl Dorrell.
“He wants to build Colorado and he feels like I’m a factor in that and that I could play a part in that,” Reed said of Dorrell.