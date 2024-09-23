Colorado flips former Penn State safety commit Antonio Branch Jr.

Quality over quantity. That has been the method for Deion Sanders and his staff when it comes to high school recruiting since arriving in Boulder. The Buffs have had smaller classes under Sanders, but those classes have packed a punch.
CU landed just its eighth commitment of the 2025 cycle Monday, but it beat out a number of programs top in doing so. High three-star safety Antonio Branch Jr. had been committed to Penn State since June after picking the Nittany Lions over a big list of top offers including from programs such as Michigan, Miami, Florida, LSU, Tennessee and Florida State.
Over the weekend, the 6-foot-3, 172-pound prospect from Miami Northwestern made the trek to Boulder and was in the stands at Folsom Field for CU's thrilling overtime win over Baylor.
Now, he is the latest member of Colorado's 2025 class after announcing his pledge via social media on Monday. Branch was one of a few key committed recruits to make the trip to Boulder for the Buffs' Big 12 opener, and he was joined alongside by four-star Indiana commit Byron Baldwin.
The two 2025 defensive backs posed for photos together, and the Buffs left a strong impression on Baldwin as well.
Branch is the second defensive back to join Colorado's 2025 class following an early pledge from Rivals250 prospect Alex Graham.
He is the first commit from Florida in the cycle for CU and the third defensive prospect to give the team his pledge for 2025.
In addition to the two defensive back targets, Colorado also hosted four-star USC offensive line commit Carde Smith on a visit over the weekend as the Buffs look to address their needs for the coming years.
Branch has been credited with 18 tackles so far in his senior season at Miami Northwestern.
In addition to visiting Penn State officially earlier in the year, Branch also visited Nebraska before arriving at his initial commitment decision.
