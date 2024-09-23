Colorado flips former Penn State safety commit Antonio Branch Jr.

Quality over quantity. That has been the method for Deion Sanders and his staff when it comes to high school recruiting since arriving in Boulder. The Buffs have had smaller classes under Sanders, but those classes have packed a punch.

CU landed just its eighth commitment of the 2025 cycle Monday, but it beat out a number of programs top in doing so. High three-star safety Antonio Branch Jr. had been committed to Penn State since June after picking the Nittany Lions over a big list of top offers including from programs such as Michigan, Miami, Florida, LSU, Tennessee and Florida State.

Over the weekend, the 6-foot-3, 172-pound prospect from Miami Northwestern made the trek to Boulder and was in the stands at Folsom Field for CU's thrilling overtime win over Baylor.