Recruiting Rumor Mill: Top prospects return from big visits

A huge weekend is in the books and there is a lot of news coming out from top prospects across the country. The latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney in this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill:

The message from the Auburn coaching staff over the weekend was that they need to get their defensive backs room together and that Arnoux could be a big piece to come in and play early. The Tigers weren’t bashing USC to the Carrollton, Ga., standout but they did tell him to keep distance from home in mind.

The four-star Indiana cornerback commit was at Colorado over the weekend and if a flip is going to happen it’s because Baldwin was blown away by the amount of experience and connections on the defensive coaching staff. The word is the Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances standout “stands firm” in his commitment to the Hoosiers but Colorado will absolutely be one to watch moving forward.

An early Texas Tech commitment who flipped to Baylor in late July, Burns landed a new offer from Oregon and it will be something to watch. The high three-star linebacker from Houston (Texas) Cypress Falls had been texting with coach Dan Lanning and got on a call with him where he got the offer. Burns is still committed to Baylor but the word is he’s still open to get recruited and getting offers.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz was at Cantwell’s game Friday night and it meant a ton to the 2026 five-star offensive tackle since that was the first head coach to come to one of his games in Nixa, Mo. On Saturday, Cantwell was in Columbia and loved watching the offensive line development in an unexpected thriller. Missouri and Nebraska are definitely two major players in his recruitment and Cantwell will be at Georgia in a couple weeks for the Auburn game.

Auburn hosted the high four-star Alabama commit on Saturday but by recent comments made, Cunningham wasn’t all that impressed by the Tigers’ performance. That could play one of two ways in recruiting: He could help turn things around with some other elite, young receivers or it’s too much of a risk as QB play is a major issue there. Alabama is watching Cunningham closely, though, since many others are trying to flip him and it could be some work to keep him to signing day as many other SEC powers are staying involved.

Ole Miss remains one of the frontrunners for the 2026 four-star quarterback from Mission Viejo, Calif., and now Cal has joined that highest group as well. Washington and Auburn are the two others to watch but this feels like a two-team race between the Rebels (the front-runner) and the Golden Bears right now.

The 2026 four-star offensive guard from St. Stephen (S.C.) Timberland was back at South Carolina two weekends ago for the LSU thriller and was back in Columbia this past weekend as the Gamecocks remain one of the main contenders in his recruitment. It’s still a long list with Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Clemson, NC State and Virginia Tech but the Gamecocks could be the one to watch.



A lot of programs are still working on flipping the 2026 four-star quarterback from Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit - mainly those that have already offered - but even with the coach Billy Napier turmoil it looks like Griffin is sticking with the Gators. There is an acknowledgement by many that Napier is not cutting it and an acceptance that changes will be made but especially with a “splash hire” Florida will keep Griffin’s pledge.

About a week following his commitment to North Carolina (as Ohio State was the other main contender in his recruitment), Griffin-Haynes landed an offer from Georgia and now there is much more to consider. It “definitely toughens things up” since the 2026 four-star defensive end from Rolesville, N.C. has been waiting on that offer “for a long time.” Griffin-Haynes remains committed to the Tar Heels but if Georgia pushes, watch out.

At Lee’s game on Friday night, Alabama general manager Courtney Morgan and Georgia defensive backs coach Donte Williams were in attendance as the high four-star corner from Mission Viejo, Calif., remains committed to the Crimson Tide but the Bulldogs are not giving up. Lee and Williams have a longstanding relationship going back years as well and so Georgia is not backing down. Oregon has reached out and Texas A&M is pressing hard (a visit should come for the Texas game later this season) but Lee remains locked in with Alabama.

New offers have been coming in for Mbatchou especially as Florida has struggled on the field since the three-star defensive end from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson committed to the Gators in late July. No team is coming harder than Texas right now for Mbatchou, who expects even more schools to make a run at him depending on coach Billy Napier’s future.

LSU, USC, Oregon, Kentucky, Tennessee and Oklahoma made the top six in recent weeks for McCoy but a new offer from Alabama could tighten things up even more and the Tupelo, Miss., four-star defensive end was at Mississippi State (a long-time favorite) over the weekend. The word is that the Crimson Tide don’t automatically make the top list but if any team slows down recruiting him then Alabama could move up plus McCoy is planning an official visit there.

The 2026 four-star offensive tackle from Columbus (Ga.) Carver is not leaning a certain way in his recruitment yet but Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida are standing out most early on. The Crimson Tide could be one to watch since his relation, Elijah, plays along the offensive line there but it’s still early.

An early Minnesota commit, Stascausky flipped to Washington in early August but now Oregon has offered giving the Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic something else to now consider. The word is that the Ducks don’t immediately move right to the top but the plan is for Stascausky to possibly go visit soon. The three-star OL remains committed to the Huskies but if Oregon pushes then things could get way more interesting.

Ole Miss and Georgia have emerged as the top two for the 2026 four-star receiver from Mission Viejo, Calif., who is one of the most productive players in the country. Spafford, who wore an Ole Miss sticker on his helmet Friday night, definitely had a phenomenal visit to Ole Miss earlier this season - and Mission Viejo QB Luke Fahey is also high on the Rebels as well. After an upcoming visit to Georgia, Spafford could have an even better feel for where things stand.

The five-star defensive lineman from Manchester, Ga., has backed off early commitments to Georgia and USC and has been relatively quiet on the recruiting trail in recent weeks. Alabama and Georgia are considered the favorites again in his recruitment with Florida State still sticking around and the word I’m getting is that the Crimson Tide are cautiously optimistic that they’re really in this recruitment. The longer Terry delays a re-commitment to Georgia (which could still easily happen), Alabama could be gaining more confidence.

The five-star offensive lineman from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman committed to Tennessee in June but there could be a major threat coming from out West. Oregon is making a serious and sustained push for Utu, which has been involved since the beginning of his recruitment, and the Ducks already have a pledge from Gorman teammate Alai Kalaniuvalu. It could be something to watch closely as Oregon is pushing how many players are headed to the pros and how Utu could get on the field.

The high four-star receiver who could be on pace for a 1,000-yard season still has the mainstays in his recruitment with Ole Miss, Indiana and South Carolina leading the way. But the Venice, Fla., standout is adding schools to his list with Pitt, Georgia, Syracuse, UNLV, Michigan, Penn State, Florida, the Buffaloes and others now involved.