Last Friday, with an 87-77 loss to Iowa in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, one of the greatest and most accomplished seasons in Colorado women’s basketball history came to a close.

Less than a full week later, the person responsible for leading that charge was rewarded.

Buffs head coach JR Payne has signed a new contract that will run through the 2027-28 season, the university announced Thursday.

​​"JR Payne has done an outstanding job with our basketball program," Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a statement. "I have a lot of confidence in her ability to lead and create an outstanding culture in her program and I'm excited that we have extended her contract. After reaching the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season and making a run to the Sweet 16, I felt that this was the right time to make this change to her contract. I look forward to the program continuing its upward trajectory moving forward."

Payne’s new deal replaces a contract extension she signed in 2021 that went through the 2025-26 season, one that paid her $417,500 annually. Colorado did not release financial details of the new arrangement, though those will likely soon emerge as the university is subject to Freedom of Information Act requests.

The move comes on the heels of not only Payne’s best season in her seven years in Boulder, but one of the most decorated seasons in the recent history of the proud program.

After making their first NCAA Tournament appearance in nine years in 2021-22, the Buffs followed it up with a 25-9 record – a three win-improvement from the previous year – and their first Sweet 16 appearance in 20 years. The 25 wins were their most in 27 years. They finished 20th in the final Associated Press poll of the season, the first time they ended a season ranked in a decade.

Since taking over in 2016, Payne’s teams have gone 119-93, including 59-29 over the past three seasons. Her 119 wins rank her second in program history, behind only legendary Colorado coach Ceal Berry and her 427 victories.

"I'm so thankful to Rick George and our administration for their support and belief in our staff," Payne said in a statement. "We have poured our heart and soul into building this program into something special and we're so thankful for the opportunity to continue to push ourselves to national prominence. We love Colorado and know that we will continue to do everything we can to make all of Buff Nation proud! We're ready to keep doing big things in Boulder!"



