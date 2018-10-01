With our partners at Pro Football Focus, CUSportsNation.com gets an in-depth look at analytics of the Buffs. Here are five takeaways from PFF's information from the UCLA-CU game.

1. Buffs graded well in pass pro but not in run blocking. PFF's grading system scales from 0-100, with 60-69 being average. Their analytics were high on how the Buffs did in pass protection, as Brett Tonz, Colby Pursell, Aaron Haigler, and Frank Fillip had grades of 80+. However, in run blocking, Fillip had the best grade for CU of the linemen who played a significant amount of stats, and his grade was 61.8. That's simply not good as a unit. The Buffs still got the job done on the ground though, averaging 4.4 yards per carry and running for 209 yards.

2. Montez was incredible when blitzed. This is great to see. When UCLA brought a blitz, Steven Montez was 7-of-9 for 103 yards and a touchdown pass. His overall offensive grade when blitzed was a 95.8, which is simply incredible. This shows just how comfortable Montez is in this offense.

3. Colorado was best running left. 157 of Colorado's 209 rushing yards came from runs to the left side of the offensive line. Off the left end was the best for Colorado, as they ran eight times for 72 yards and a touchdown. William Sherman and Brett Tonz manned the left side of CU's line.

4. Drew Lewis was CU's best defender. He had the best grade of CU's defensive players at 77.8. He had five quarterback pressures, which was the best on the team. He also had six defensive "stops," which are tackles that constitute a "loss" for the offense.

5. UCLA didn't throw often at CU's cornerbacks. Colorado's cornerback who was thrown at the most was Ronnie Blackmon with just three targets. To compare, middle linebacker Rick Gamboa was in coverage on eight of UCLA's passes.