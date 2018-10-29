Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

Colorado needs to quickly turn the page from the disastrous Oregon State game to the upcoming matchup with Arizona.

The game against the Wildcats falls on a Friday, so it just happens that CU is forced to turn the page quickly. Colorado had a light practice on Sunday to begin its preparation for the Wildcats and had a full-go practice on Monday. Buffaloes' head coach Mike MacIntyre liked what he saw from his team in practice today.

"Any time you lose, it's better to get right back into it ... You have to move on to Arizona, focus on them, and correct some of the things they will use to attack you," MacIntyre said.

On Sunday, CUSportsNation.com dived into the Pro Football Focus analytics to discuss how the Buffs' cornerbacks struggled against Oregon State in the 41-34 overtime loss.

Starting cornerbacks Trey Udoffia and Dante Wigley had coverage grades of 58.5 and 63.3, respectively. Typically, Delrick Abrams Jr. is a starting cornerback for CU, but because he didn't practice much during the week coming off injury, MacIntyre didn't want Abrams to play unless absolutely necessary.

And of course, the Buffs needed Abrams Jr. so he played, but even he had a poor coverage grade against the Beavers (59.1) according to PFF.

MORE: CU Buffs Monday Notebook | Senn recaps CU official visit

"We've struggled out there," MacIntyre said of CU's cornerback play. "We just haven't played as good as we'd like to play. We'll keep moving around, try to find the right guys who can make plays out there. Keep trying to help them coverage-wise and we've tried to do some different things."

Tight end Chris Bounds did not play against the Beavers and is out for an unknown period of time.

"Chris Bounds is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons right now -- his own choosing, everything on his side of it. He's going through some personal things he needs to take care of."

On the injury front, MacIntyre noted that safety Evan Worthington is in concussion protocol and running back/special teams ace Beau Bisharat has a rib injury. Both Worthington and Bisharat are day-to-day.

Laviska Shenault, who has missed the past couple of games with a toe injury, is also day-to-day. I would be shocked to hear any formal announcement from MacIntyre this week regarding Shenault's status.

"He's moving around good," said MacIntyre. "Still day-to-day on that situation. We have to make that's just right for him -- hopefully."