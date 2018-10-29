CUSportsNation.com

Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

5 Takeaways from the Analytics

1. Montez and Nixon graded well offensively, but that was about it. Buffs' quarterback Steven Montez and wide receiver KD Nixon had offensive grades of 81.9 and 80.3, respectively, according to Pro Football Focus. Left tackle Will Sherman had the offense's third best grade at 70.5, which is considered above average, and then the rest of Colorado's players (PFF counts 15 who saw offensive snaps) had grades lower than 66.0. 2. Dropped passes were an issue. The Buffaloes dropped four passes against the Beavers. Not only were dropped passes an issue, Nixon had a first down but then ran slightly backwards and the Buffs didn't get the yardage to gain, forcing a punt. That mistake was crucial by the Buffs' receiver. 3. Colorado changed things up in the passing game. And they really missed Laviska Shenault. Interestingly enough, Colorado only attempted three passes behind the line of scrimmage. Against USC, which is the last game Shenault played, Colorado attempted 11 passes behind the LOS. Montez attempted nine passes beyond 20 yards against OSU, compared to just four against USC, for measure. The Buffs clearly were taking more downfield shots than normal. Colorado could have used some of its quick screen passes for easy gains to get momentum rolling in the second half. 4. Buffs' secondary graded poorly. Here are the defensive grades for the CU secondary vs Oregon State: Nick Fisher, 57.6; Trey Udoffia, 59.4; Dante Wigley, 62.9; Evan Worthington 66.8; Delrick Abrams 55.7; Derrion Rakestraw 59.9; Kyle Trego 62.0. 5. Mustafa Johnson and Nate Lanman had strong outings. Johnson continues to be a strong point of the Buffs' defense. He had a team high 86.2 defensive grade, had seven QB pressures, and seven defensive "stops." Landman had a grade of 76.3, recorded two sacks, eight tackles, and 10 defensive "stops."

Big weekend of upsets in the Pac-12

It was a crazy weekend in the Pac-12. Oregon State upsetting Colorado on the road to snaps a four-year long road losing streak was the craziest of the action, but there were plenty of upsets to go around. Arizona State was a field goal underdog at USC but upset the Trojans 38-35. Cal was a 12 point underdog at home against Washington but pulled off a 12-10 upset. Washington State was a field goal underdog in a road game at Stanford but upset the Cardinal 41-38 in a wild game. Another BIG shocker was Arizona CRUSHING Oregon at home. Just a couple of weeks ago, the Ducks were a dark horse playoff contender, and now they're 2-3 in conference after Arizona defeated them 44-15. The Ducks were favored by 7.5 points in that game.

Pac-12 Standings Update

Pac-12 North 1. Washington State (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) 2. Washington (6-3, 4-2) 3. Stanford (5-3, 3-2) 4. Cal (5-3, 2-3) 5. Oregon (5-3, 2-3) 6. Oregon State (2-6, 1-4) The top three teams in the North still have a shot at the conference crown. It does seem that the Apple Cup will end up deciding the division, but if Stanford is able to knock off Washington, things could get very interesting. Pac-12 South 1. Utah (6-2, 4-2 Pac-12) 2. USC (4-4, 3-3) 3. Arizona (4-5, 3-3) 4. Colorado (5-3, 2-3) 5. Arizona State (4-4, 2-3) 6. UCLA (2-6, 2-3) The South is crazy. Every team has a chance to win the division. Even after the loss to Oregon State, the Buffs are absolutely not out of the South race, even though their chances diminished. Colorado will need to beat Utah and Arizona. Well, they'll likely need to win out to win the South.

Oregon State - Colorado game notes from cubuffs.com

- Temperature at kickoff was 68 degrees: that’s five games in a row for Colorado all under 70 (46, 50, 67, 50, 68) - The Buffaloes are now 63-36-5 all-time in Homecoming games - OSU now leads the all-time series by a 6-5 count, snapping a CU three-game run - CU won both the opening coin toss and the OT one - Oregon State’s comeback from 28 points down matched the largest ever by a CU opponent; Kansas rallied from 45-17 down to beat the Buffs, 52-45, in Lawrence on Nov. 6, 2010 - Colorado had a season-high eight quarterback sacks; officially for the NCAA it is seven; CU has always counted “sacks for zero” in its totals dating back to the 1970s (per NFL); Mustafa Johnson will be credited with one for school record keeping purposes - DE Terrance Lang’s PAT block that enabled the game to go into overtime was CU’s first block of an extra point since DT Nate Bonsu had one against Arizona State in 2011 - Oregon State’s 99 players were the third most by an opponent against CU (Missouri had 111 in 1968 and Oklahoma State 101 in 1983) - Oregon State’s 24 fourth quarter points and three touchdowns were more than CU had allowed in the first seven games (16 and one) - Colorado has scored in 24 of 32 quarters this season … Goofy Note of the Day. Colorado’s starting lineup featured seven consecutive numbers: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 (3 & 9 on offense, the others on defense). The last time this likely happened was before World War II, when most jersey numbers were under 50. O-Line Hat Trick. Colorado started three freshmen on the offensive line for the first time in its history (LT Will Sherman, C Colby Pursell, RT Frank Fillip); Fillip is a true frosh. 100/100. Colorado is now 36-11 all-time with a 100-yard rusher and a 100-yard receiver (3-1 this season), with 17 of those since CU joined the Pac-12 in 2011. 300/100/100. The Oregon State game marked the 15th time CU had a 300-yard passer, 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver, the ninth time in the MacIntyre Era. QB Steven Montez (319), TB Travon McMillian(132) and WR K.D. Nixon (198); Montez has been a part of six of the 15. MacIntyre & Turnovers. CU had its 17th turnover-free game under him and the fourth this year (11-6 in those games); the latter ties the CU single season record for the most games without a miscue (five times previously, including last year). CU is now 55-25-4 in 84 games without a turnover since World War II. Oddity Again. Against Arizona State, just eight players touched the ball on offense; against Oregon State, it was only seven: QB Steven Montez (48 plays that called his number), TB Travon McMillian (20), WR K.D. Nixon (13), TB Kyle Evans (7), WR Jay MacIntyre (4) and WR Tony Brown (3). (C Colby Pursell handled all 75 snaps). All seven earned first downs.

Next Up: Arizona

The Buffs look to get back in the win column and enact revenge on Arizona from last year's loss in Boulder, which was the coming out party of Khalil Tate. The game is on Friday night at 8:30 PM MT and televised on Fox Sports 1. Arizona has been an unpredictable team this season, as they're coming off a 44-15 blowout win against Oregon, which was preceded by a blowout loss to Utah and a tight loss against UCLA. Quarterback Khalil Tate missed the UCLA game though and returned for the Oregon game. He threw for three touchdowns against the Ducks. Tate is used completely different this season, as he's only ran for 138 yards in eight games in 2018. CUSportsNation.com will have coverage of the Buffs tilt against the Wildcats throughout the week.

Ty Evans channeling his inner Steven Montez

On Friday in a 42-0 win against Lewis-Palmer, Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge quarterback and CU Buffs commit Ty Evans threw for 210 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 67 rushing yards and a touchdown. Evans tweeted out the video of his 49 yard TD run, which he said was his best Steven Montez impression running the football. Watch below.

Valentin Senn enjoys return trip to Boulder