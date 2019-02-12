CUSportsNation.com

This award doesn't have to go to the best recruit in the class. I give it to the young man who was a combination of a great player, great advocate for the class, and a future face of the program. Luckett gets the MVP superlative in large part because of how he stuck with Colorado despite Oregon pushing to get him on campus. Luckett didn't sign with the Buffs in December because he wanted to get to know Mel Tucker better before making things official, and once he got to spend a weekend with Tucker during an official visit, Luckett shut things down. Luckett is very talented and can play either side of the ball; he can stretch the field at receiver or give the Buffs a very long cornerback.