Announced heights and weights for the February Colorado signees
What were the Colorado Buffaloes February signing period recruits listed as by Rivals.com and how does that compare to the heights and weights announced by Colorado on National Signing Day last Wednesday?
CUSportsNation.com takes a look.
|Recruit
|Star ranking
|Rivals.com profile Ht/Wt
|Official Ht/Wt from Colorado
|
6-foot-1, 186-pounds
|
6-foot-2, 190-pounds
|
DT Lloyd Murray
|
6-foot-2, 308-pounds
|
6-foot-2, 325-pounds
|
6-foot-5, 270-pounds
|
6-foot-5, 275-pounds
|
DT Jayden Simon
|
6-foot-4, 290-pounds
|
6-foot-3, 300-pounds
|
6-foot-3, 190-pounds
|
6-foot-2, 200-pounds
|
6-foot-2, 240-pounds
|
6-foot-2, 235-pounds
|
LB Quinn Perry
|
6-foot-2, 230-pounds
|
6-foot-1, 240-pounds
|
DB Daniel Oats
|
6-foot, 190-pounds
|
5-foot-10, 180-pounds
|
6-foot-3, 185-pounds
|
6-foot-3, 190-pounds