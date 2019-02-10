Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-10 17:14:50 -0600') }} football Edit

Announced heights and weights for the February Colorado signees

Avu3hjraa1mvdzhubkf0
Jayden Simon
Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

What were the Colorado Buffaloes February signing period recruits listed as by Rivals.com and how does that compare to the heights and weights announced by Colorado on National Signing Day last Wednesday?

CUSportsNation.com takes a look.

MORE: Darrin Chiaverini named a top 25 national recruiter | Colorado's top five recruits of the regular signing period

Announced heights and weights for the Colorado signees
Recruit Star ranking Rivals.com profile Ht/Wt Official Ht/Wt from Colorado

WR La'Vontae Shenault

6-foot-1, 186-pounds

6-foot-2, 190-pounds

DT Lloyd Murray

6-foot-2, 308-pounds

6-foot-2, 325-pounds

OL Nikko Pohahau

6-foot-5, 270-pounds

6-foot-5, 275-pounds

DT Jayden Simon

6-foot-4, 290-pounds

6-foot-3, 300-pounds

S Trustin Oliver

6-foot-3, 190-pounds

6-foot-2, 200-pounds

LB Jamar Montgomery

6-foot-2, 240-pounds

6-foot-2, 235-pounds

LB Quinn Perry

6-foot-2, 230-pounds

6-foot-1, 240-pounds

DB Daniel Oats

6-foot, 190-pounds

5-foot-10, 180-pounds

WR Tarik Luckett

6-foot-3, 185-pounds

6-foot-3, 190-pounds
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}