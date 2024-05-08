Colorado brings in commitment from Florida A&M LB Johnny Chaney Jr.
Colorado continued to bolster its front seven on the defensive side on Wednesday, landing a commitment from former Florida A&M linebacker transfer Johnny Chaney Jr.
Chaney has appeared in 34 games over the previous three seasons for the Rattlers and was increasingly productive over his time in the SWAC. The Orlando, Florida, native made 55 tackles in 2022 before upping his game last season with 73 tackles. Chaney was impactful in the backfield as well, making 7.5 tackles for loss and collecting three sacks.
He earned second-team All-SWAC honors as a junior in 2023, and his 11-tackle performance helped lead FAMU to a Celebration Bowl win over Howard.
Chaney is listed at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds and has one year of eligibility remaining.
Chaney was unranked as a high school recruit, but has added nearly 40 pounds and plenty of FCS production before making the jump to the Power Five level to play with the Buffs next fall.
He is the third linebacker that Deion Sanders has added out of the transfer portal this spring, joining Jaylen Wester from Florida Atlantic and Nikhai Hill-Green from Charlotte.
Chaney is likely to help fill linebacker depth behind returning starters LaVonta Bentley and Trevor Woods, who earned a nod of approval from linebackers coach Andre' Hart this spring and ran with the starting group during the spring game. He will compete with Wester, Hill-Green, Jeremiah Brown and Brendan Gant behind the two starters on the depth chart.
Chaney is the 14th addition to the Buffs' roster in the spring transfer window.
Colorado's spring transfer portal additions
DL Dayon Hayes (Pitt | Committed: April 21)
OL Payton Kirkland (Texas | Committed: April 21)
DL Rayyan Buell (Ohio | Committed: April 21)
RB Dallan Hayden (Ohio State | Committed: April 22)
RB Rashad Amos (Miami (Ohio) | Committed: April 26)
OL Wyatt Hummel (Villanova | Committed: April 26)
LB Nikhai Hill-Green (Michigan/Charlotte | Committed: April 27)
CB Colton Hood (Auburn | Committed: April 28)
OL Zack Owens (Clemson | Committed: April 28)
DB RJ Johnson (Arkansas | Committed: May 1)
OL Ethan Boyd (Michigan State | Committed: May 2)
DL Tawfiq Thomas (Louisville | Committed: May 3)
CB Ivan Yates (Furman | Committed: May 6)
LB Johnny Chaney Jr. (Florida A&M | Committed: May 8)