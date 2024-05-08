Colorado continued to bolster its front seven on the defensive side on Wednesday, landing a commitment from former Florida A&M linebacker transfer Johnny Chaney Jr.

Chaney has appeared in 34 games over the previous three seasons for the Rattlers and was increasingly productive over his time in the SWAC. The Orlando, Florida, native made 55 tackles in 2022 before upping his game last season with 73 tackles. Chaney was impactful in the backfield as well, making 7.5 tackles for loss and collecting three sacks.

He earned second-team All-SWAC honors as a junior in 2023, and his 11-tackle performance helped lead FAMU to a Celebration Bowl win over Howard.