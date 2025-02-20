NFL Combine: Breaking down the Big 12 standouts heading to Indianapolis

Jaylin Noel (Photo by © Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

The NFL Scouting Combine is right around the corner and the Big 12 will be well-represented in Indianapolis. Here is a look across the conference. THIS SERIES: Breaking down the Big Ten stars heading to Indianapolis | SEC | ACC

IOWA STATE (5)

The good news for Iowa State that the coaching staff can use on the recruiting trail is that the Cyclones are sending more players to the combine than any other Big 12 program. What’s surprising is that receivers Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins each had more than 1,100 receiving yards this season and neither are projected earlier than the middle rounds. Those two could be sleepers.

COLORADO (4)

Recruiting has already seen a spike based off quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ and athlete Travis Hunter’s success in Boulder and it should only be reinforced after both are taken early in the first round of the draft. Yahoo Sports’ Nate Tice has Hunter, the former No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 Rivals250, going No. 1 overall. Sanders and Hunter have done incredible things for coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado program who now have to find the next step with other players.

KANSAS (4)

Kansas is sending four solid players to the combine and while the two cornerbacks – Mello Dotson and Cobee Bryant – and running back Devin Neal aren’t expected to be picked until the middle or later rounds, all three have a big chance to boost their stock. Dotson and Bryant combined for nine interceptions and Neal rushed for more than 1,200 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.

TEXAS TECH (4)

Running back Tahj Brooks had more than 1,500 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns this season. Receiver Josh Kelly had more than 1,000 receiving yards. Heading into the combine, neither are high on many draft boards. Those two along with other former Red Raiders could move up quickly with a great showing in Indianapolis.

UCF (4)

Running back RJ Harvey rushed for 1,577 yards and 22 touchdowns this past season so his production is inarguable. With a solid combine, Harvey could be picked in the early to middle rounds which would be big for recruiting. Receiver Kobe Hudson led in all position categories and a good showing in Indianapolis could move him up as a mid-round pick. The Knights are also sending two corners to Indy.

ARIZONA (3)

Arizona went 4-8 in coach Brent Brennan’s first season after winning 10 games the previous year under Jedd Fisch but the draft could be the impetus for a resurgence to recruiting momentum. Former five-star Tetairoa McMillan, who finished with 174 catches the last two seasons, should be the first receiver taken. And offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea has been a force in Tucson for years and could be a sneaky second-round pick.

CINCINNATI (3)

Cincinnati is 8-16 in two years under coach Scott Satterfield after former coach Luke Fickell took the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff so something needs to turn around quickly. There won’t be a tremendous recruiting spark from the combine but if running back Corey Kiner, who had 1,153 yards this season, can pop in the early rounds, that won’t hurt.

KANSAS STATE (3)

Three Kansas State players are headed to Indianapolis but none of them are expected to be early round picks. However, with a good showing at the combine running back DJ Giddens, who had 1,343 rushing yards this season, and cornerback Jacob Parrish could move up fast.

OKLAHOMA STATE (3)

Oklahoma State is coming off the worst season of the Mike Gundy era dating back to 2005 so the Cowboys are looking to hit refresh and build some momentum into the offseason. Only sending three players to the combine won’t do it but running back Ollie Gordon and linebacker Nick Martin look to be fringe third-round picks. If there could be a little run of Cowboys, that would be a positive sign.

UTAH (3)

Utah is only sending three players to the combine and of the three heading to Indy – tight end Brant Kuithe, defensive tackle Junior Tafuna and linebacker Karene Reid – none are expected to be early picks. The Utes are coming off their first losing season in a decade.

TCU (2)

Only two TCU players are going to the combine but both are receivers in Jack Bech and Savion Williams and both are expected to be middle-round picks. Bech, a former four-star who transferred from LSU, could be a sleeper though after he caught 62 passes for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

WEST VIRGINIA (2)

Excitement is back in Morgantown with the return of coach Rich Rodriguez and while only two Mountaineers are going to the combine, offensive tackle Wyatt Milum is being discussed as a second-rounder and potential late first-round selection. His showing in Indy will be crucial.