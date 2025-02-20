Spring position preview: Buffs leaning on experience on the defensive line

The offense got much of the shine for Colorado over the last two seasons, and rightfully so. Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and company put on a show week after week and boasted one of the most explosive passing attacks in college football.
The defense, however, was the reason for the drastic improvement in the win column for CU last season. A massive influx of talent on the defensive side and an aggressive mentality implemented by Robert Livingston helped that group go from one of the worst units in the country to one that carried its weight consistently during Big 12 play.
The improvements on the defensive line played a big part in that jump, and that has proven to be one of the most important aspects of maintaining a good defense year over year in college football. The Buffs were forced to hit the portal hard to replace the loss of key pieces like Chidozie Nwankwo and Shane Cokes, and they did just that this offseason.
Four players will return to Colorado next season after being in the defensive line rotation last season. Amari McNeill is a veteran who will play his third season under Deion Sanders in 2025 and should be a big part of the rotation again next season. The Buffs will also return Tawfiq Thomas, a Louisville transfer who got some playing time last season, as an experienced piece in the system.
Anquin Barnes will come into the season as the best returning interior defensive lineman on the roster. The Alabama transfer was very impactful at times in the fall and should be the frontrunner to take on the Nwankwo role from last season as the team’s top plugger on early downs. Barnes consistently ate up double teams and got penetration against one-on-one blocks, making Colorado very difficult to run the football on. Taurean Carter isn’t a new addition, but he played in just two games last season due to injury and will get a chance to show what he can do this spring.
On top of those four key returners, the Buffs have added three transfers on the defensive line that will have a chance to contribute right away.