Spring position preview: Buffs leaning on experience on the defensive line

The offense got much of the shine for Colorado over the last two seasons, and rightfully so. Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and company put on a show week after week and boasted one of the most explosive passing attacks in college football.

The defense, however, was the reason for the drastic improvement in the win column for CU last season. A massive influx of talent on the defensive side and an aggressive mentality implemented by Robert Livingston helped that group go from one of the worst units in the country to one that carried its weight consistently during Big 12 play.

The improvements on the defensive line played a big part in that jump, and that has proven to be one of the most important aspects of maintaining a good defense year over year in college football. The Buffs were forced to hit the portal hard to replace the loss of key pieces like Chidozie Nwankwo and Shane Cokes, and they did just that this offseason.