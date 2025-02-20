Deion Sanders' recruiting strategy still under the microscope

Deion Sanders (Photo by © Troy Taormina-Imagn Images)

Since the day Deion Sanders took the Colorado job, he has utilized his own bespoke way of recruiting. It has worked. But would the Buffaloes be in even better shape – like a run at a spot in the College Football Playoff – if Sanders ever went on recruiting visits?

According to a story in USA Today, Sanders did zero in-home visits again this past recruiting cycle. Zero school visits. His “I Ain’t Hard to Find” moniker is true, if you’re looking for him in Boulder. One certainly wouldn’t find him boarding a plane to recruit even though, as USA Today reported, he has a $200,000 budget from the school for private air travel. The plane has yet to be gassed up. Bill Belichick has eight Super Bowl rings (he showed them off recently at the NFL Honors event on every finger but his thumbs) and the first-year North Carolina coach was on the road, usually in a suit and tie, up and down the East Coast in recent months. He seemed to be everywhere, at every top high school. He wasn't hard to find. If anyone in college football can sit atop his throne and wave his hand for recruits to come visit, it would be Belichick, widely accepted as the greatest football coach of all time. He chose the road instead. Former Alabama coach Nick Saban, widely accepted as the greatest college football coach of all time with seven national championships and a Crimson Tide dynasty that may never be replicated, didn’t traverse the country recruiting but hit important spots, closed on guys and famously did the Cupid Shuffle on a recruiting trip once. When Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was closing on high four-star receiver Terrance Moore in the 2024 class, the two-time national champion pumped out 22 reps of 135 pounds on the bench press to impress the Tampa (Fla.) Catholic standout and stave him off from flipping. Georgia coach Kirby Smart, also the owner of two national titles, is arguably the best head coach recruiter in the country who holds scavenger hunts during on-campus recruiting events and then traverses the country in search of elite players. He’ll show up in a helicopter or drive around South Georgia stopping at numerous schools on one day – too many to even believe – and then head to some recruit’s basketball game at night and butter up the kid’s parents. His boundless energy on the recruiting trail is extraordinary and endless.

