The Buffaloes' Class of 2020 has increased, as Tuesday afternoon, Jabari Walker , a 6-foot-8 forward from Phoenix, AZ. announced a commitment to Colorado.

In the end, he went with the Buffs, despite the fact that due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, he was ultimately unable to visit Boulder before pulling the trigger.

A few weeks leading up to his decision, Walker narrowed his options down to three: Colorado, Cal and St. Mary's.

He joins in-state shooting guards Dominique Clifford and Luke O'Brien as incoming 2020 prospects. Both players have already signed their respective NLIs while Walker is expected to do the same in mid-April.

Walker had a number of scholarship offers and in terms of Pac-12 interest, reeled in opportunities from Cal Berkeley and the Buffs, while Duquesne, East Carolina and Long Beach State were also vying for him.

110% committed- thank you to everyone who supported me along the way!❤️ pic.twitter.com/FYA0TEyihX

Walker joins Colorado via Compass Prep in Phoenix, AZ. He additionally played AAU basketball for Dream Vision, which is based in southern California.

Former and current Buffaloes to have played at Dream Vision under coach Clayton Williams include Tyler Bey, Evan Battey, Xavier Johnson and Namon Wright.

Williams has overseen the development of countless D1 and eventual NBA players and recently told CUSportsNation about the kind of player Walker and his growth — in inches and on the basketball court — has taken off in recent years.

“In the last six months, (Jabari has) grown at least an inch, so he is over a full 6-foot-8," Williams said. "I’d say he’s probably closer to 6-foot-8 and a half...his father, Samaki Walker, played in the NBA for years. His father grew late and his brother and sister have grown late. I wouldn’t be surprised if Jabari ended up 6-foot-9 or 6-foot-10. He has a lot more to go as far as growth is concerned."

"(Jabari's) rebounding and defense have really improved. The thing I could say is that most kids are good at things that they value and take interest in. They only excel to great heights if it’s something that they take pleasure in doing. Jabari has really taken pleasure to playing defense and understanding his self-worth as a defensive player."

Walker is expected to join the Buffaloes over the summer, but with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that could be subject to change.

Join the conversation on Walker at Buff Nation, the premiere message board community serving countless CU fanatics.