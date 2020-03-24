Clayton Williams is the coach and founder of Dream Vision AAU basketball, which is in its 14th season of operation. Dream Vision has had 11 graduating classes, and in total, produced 104 graduates, all of whom have went on to receive collegiate scholarships to continue their basketball careers.

Out of those 104 graduates, 98 have gone on to play Division I basketball while over a dozen have made it to the NBA. Some notable alums?

Shabazz Muhammad, who went to UCLA and was a 2013 first round NBA Draft selection, now currently playing in the CBA. Stephen Zimmerman, a 2016 second round pick out of UNLV, Arizona's Chase Jeter and Kenny Wooten, who went to Oregon before landing with the Knicks — all are players to walk through Dream Vision's doors.

In addition to those alums, Colorado in recent years has had four former Dream Vision hoopers on roster; Xavier Johnson, Namon Wright, Evan Battey and Tyler Bey are former proteges of Williams.

Bey and Battey Williams remembers fondly.

“In the two years that Tyler played for us, he cut his teeth," Williams said. "He’s fast to the ball, quick-twitch, very athletic and willing to learn. Tyler has come a long way. We’re very proud of him and he’s done a great job at Colorado.”

Battey's history with Dream Vision is even more extensive.

"Evan Battey has been with us ever since he was in the eighth grade. What makes Evan Battey so valuable is that he’s a big guy with a huge heart. He is a better person than he is a basketball player and no matter what he does, he’s going to be a success. He’s just built like that.”

While Williams said he doesn't like to get too involved in directing where his players go to play college basketball, he did speak highly of Tad Boyle, having sent a nice handful of players his way over the years.

“I am not intrusive to the recruiting process but I’ve found coach Boyle to be not only a good coach and a good developer of young men, but he’s also credible to what he wants in his program," Williams said.