All it took were two words for five-star recruit and the No. 1-rated offensive tackle to put Colorado fans at ease Friday.

"It's Official" Buffs commit Jordan Seaton posted to social media alongside a buffalo emoji signaling the end to his recruitment and a saga that had CU fans on edge for the last three days.

Early Signing Day came and went without an official announcement about Seaton's signing after his prior commitment to the Buffs earlier this month.

There were rumors of a late push from hometown program Maryland for the Washington D.C. native Wednesday as CU posted about its other signees.

Seaton had been mostly radio silent until Friday when Deion Sanders, Jr. posted a video to Instagram driving around with the top-15 prospect in the passenger seat.

Then came a pre-recorded interview CU head coach Deion Sanders conducted with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith referencing Seaton's commitment. College coaches are not allowed to publicly speak about unsigned recruits, so the interview certainly seemed to give a hint about the situation with CU's prized 2024 recruit.

Just before 4 p.m., Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman confirmed that Seaton had indeed signed a National Letter of Intent with the Buffs followed by Seaton's post.

CU then proceeded to make its own announcement about the signing about 30 minutes later marking the official end of the recruitment.

"This kid is a pro mentally and physically right now," Sanders said referencing Seaton in the interview with Smith. "He just has to put it on grass. I love everything about this kid, and who he's gonna become. I promise you this kid is gonna be a first-rounder, if not a top-five pick."

Seaton is the crown jewel of Colorado's class and one of the biggest additions to the team since Sanders arrived in Boulder. The 6-foot-6, 285-pound prospect had a lengthy list of offers made up of a who's who of college football's elite programs. Tennessee, Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama and Florida were other schools involved.

A late-season official visit to CU that was preceded earlier in the year by an unofficial trip helped push things over the top for the Buffs and keep the competition at bay.

Seaton is the sixth signee in the 2024 class for CU and four members of that group hold a spot in the Rivals250. The five-star prospect's commitment back on Dec. 7 sparked a run on offensive line additions for the Buffs.

Since that announcement by Seaton, CU has added five transfer portal offensive linemen solidifying the team's rebuild of its group up front. Colorado currently holds the top spot in the Rivals transfer team rankings.