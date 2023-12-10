His commitment may not end up getting the same attention that Colorado's other new transfer additions have received, but Chamon Metayer's decision to make the move from Cincinnati to Boulder holds nearly as much significance.

Michael Harrison emerged as truly the lone option at the tight end position for the Buffs in the 2023 season. The converted receiver is now in the transfer portal leaving a major need for CU to bring in a high-caliber option.



Metayer visited Colorado over the weekend and announced his transfer decision Sunday becoming the sixth addition from the portal for the Buffs in the last two days. All six visited Boulder this weekend and all play on the offensive side of the ball — four of them are offensive linemen.

The 6-foot-5, 248-pound tight end could end up helping in a variety of ways for the Buffs because of his skill set and size. He led Cincinnati in receiving touchdowns this year with five while catching 23 passes for 258 yards.

So, adding another weapon in the passing game should only give Shedeur Sanders even more help on the offensive side of the ball. It is Metayer's ability as a blocker that could end up being the most important difference maker as he arrives at CU.

The redshirt sophomore from Miami, who started five games and played in a 11 overall this season, received a career-best grade of 75.0 from PFF in the pass blocking category for his work this year.

Metayer is the second offensive skill player to join the transfer group for the Buffs alongside NC State receiver Terrell Timmons, Jr. Offensive linemen Justin Mayers (UTEP), Tyler Johnson (Houston), Kahlil Benson (Indiana) and Yakiri Walker (Connecticut) round out the group.

CU added another key weapon on offense from the 2024 recruiting class Sunday with top-50 receiver prospect Dre'lon Miller announcing his commitment to the Buffs over USC, LSU, Texas A&M and many others.

All of this comes just days after CU added five-star 2024 offensive tackle Jordan Seaton kicking off yet another big run to open the offseason for the program.

Metayer will have two seasons of eligibility left with the Buffs.