Breakdown: Colorado’s biggest remaining transfer portal needs

Deion Sanders’ third offseason at Colorado is a unique one, and there is still plenty of work to do to get the roster up to the level of being a Big 12 Championship contender.

The Buffs have already done some good work in the portal during the initial window immediately after the regular season ended. Sanders and company brought in a veteran quarterback in Kaidon Salter, a handful of intriguing pieces on both sides of the ball and a few quality linebackers.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that this roster doesn’t have any more room for improvement. Colorado will get another crack at the portal during the spring window that is open from April 16 to April 25.

Here are the three biggest needs for Colorado heading into the second portal window.