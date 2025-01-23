Breakdown: Colorado’s biggest remaining transfer portal needs

Deion Sanders’ third offseason at Colorado is a unique one, and there is still plenty of work to do to get the roster up to the level of being a Big 12 Championship contender.
The Buffs have already done some good work in the portal during the initial window immediately after the regular season ended. Sanders and company brought in a veteran quarterback in Kaidon Salter, a handful of intriguing pieces on both sides of the ball and a few quality linebackers.
Of course, that doesn’t mean that this roster doesn’t have any more room for improvement. Colorado will get another crack at the portal during the spring window that is open from April 16 to April 25.
Here are the three biggest needs for Colorado heading into the second portal window.
Two explosive offensive skill players
One of the biggest tasks near the top of the priority list this offseason is finding a new cast of characters in the passing game for next season. The Buffs have already added Julian Lewis and Salter at quarterback, but they also lost all four of their starting wide receivers from last year’s team.
Colorado still has some top-end talent in that room coming back next season. Drelon Miller got plenty of valuable reps over the back half of his freshman season and Omarion Miller will be back from injury as one of the most talented receivers in the Big 12. The Buffs also added Tulsa transfer Joseph Williams to play on the outside.