California wideout Mikey Matthews enjoys first official visit at CU

Back in late May, Mikey Matthews was still in the opening stages of forging a relationship with Colorado's coaches, namely receivers coach Phil McGeoghan .

Matthews, a fellow wideout at Mission Viejo (Calif.) High School with current CU commit Edward Schultz, picked up an offer from the Buffs back in March.

At the time, Matthews said that he was anticipating McGeoghan to turn up the heat with respect to recruiting him and as it would seem, Matthews' prediction was pretty close to the mark.

This past weekend, the 5-foot-10, 180-pounder was one of several official visitors Colorado hosted. For Matthews, it was his first-ever official visit, and one that he seemed to thoroughly enjoy.

“My overall time was incredible," he said. "The scenery out there is crazy — it could never get old. The whole staff showed me an amazing time, me and my family, so I had a great time out there.”

He and McGeoghan also have taken their relationship to the next level since May, when the latter stopped by Mission Viejo.

Matthews hears from him often, in addition to other members of Colorado's staff.

“Me and coach McGeoghan have a really great relationship now," he said. "Ever since that visit, I feel like he’s contacted me at least once a week, him and coach (Brandon) Gib(son) the assistant receivers coach. Even coach Chandler (Dorrell) — they’ve all been making a really great push on me.”