Buffs California (Mission Viejo) wideout Mikey Matthews
By the end of his junior season in 2021, Mikey Matthews had emerged as Mission Viejo's top wide receiver.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder led the Diablos in catches (66), yards (843) and touchdowns (nine), averaging nearly 77 receiving yards per game, with Mission Viejo going 9-2 on the year.
His solid campaign in 2021 has translated to considerable interest on the recruiting trail.
Currently, Tennessee, Wazzu, Utah, ASU, Arizona, Colorado and others have issued him scholarship offers.
He's taken unofficial visits to Texas and Rice, and has his first official visit penciled in for mid-June with the Wildcats.
While he's started to go on some visits, a decision date remains some time in the future.
“As of right now, I’m still open to everyone," he said. "I think I’m going to decide after this season.”
Matthews, who run a 4.4 40-yard dash, prides himself on being able to move across the football field as well as excel in multiple areas of the game.
In addition to his offensive prowess, Matthews made a difference for the Diablos on special teams, averaging 21.3 yards on seven kickoff returns (149 yards total) and 12.7 yards per punt return (165 yards total).
“(Coaches) always tell me how versatile I am, in how I’m able to play outside receiver, slot or running back, pick return and punt return, also," he said. "They like how versatile I am and I’m able to bring everything to the table as a receiver. I can block — the whole nine yards.”
The Buffaloes currently have two wide receivers committed for the Class of 2023: Isaiah Hardge out of St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) and Matthews' new teammate, Edward Schultz, who spent his freshman-junior years playing down the road from Mission Viejo at JSerra Catholic.
Matthews himself picked up an offer from Colorado in mid-March, courtesy of Phil McGeoghan.
While he said he was currently working to figure out a visit to Colorado over this summer (whether it'd be unofficial or official he was unsure), things are still at an introductory stage between he and McGeoghan.
That said, Matthews expects him to make more of a formal push sometime in the near future, and having studied up on McGeoghan's coaching history, is intrigued to see how things progress.
“The energy he brings — it’s amazing," Matthews said of McGeoghan. "He’s a great coach and coached in the NFL. He hasn’t given me (Colorado’s) pitch yet, but he’s compared me to Jarvis Landry and Hines Ward, so I feel like he’s going to have a great pitch for me.
"He knows what he’s talking about and I’m excited to see what he has in store.”