Buffs California (Mission Viejo) wideout Mikey Matthews

By the end of his junior season in 2021, Mikey Matthews had emerged as Mission Viejo's top wide receiver.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder led the Diablos in catches (66), yards (843) and touchdowns (nine), averaging nearly 77 receiving yards per game, with Mission Viejo going 9-2 on the year.

His solid campaign in 2021 has translated to considerable interest on the recruiting trail.

Currently, Tennessee, Wazzu, Utah, ASU, Arizona, Colorado and others have issued him scholarship offers.

He's taken unofficial visits to Texas and Rice, and has his first official visit penciled in for mid-June with the Wildcats.

While he's started to go on some visits, a decision date remains some time in the future.

“As of right now, I’m still open to everyone," he said. "I think I’m going to decide after this season.”

Matthews, who run a 4.4 40-yard dash, prides himself on being able to move across the football field as well as excel in multiple areas of the game.

In addition to his offensive prowess, Matthews made a difference for the Diablos on special teams, averaging 21.3 yards on seven kickoff returns (149 yards total) and 12.7 yards per punt return (165 yards total).

“(Coaches) always tell me how versatile I am, in how I’m able to play outside receiver, slot or running back, pick return and punt return, also," he said. "They like how versatile I am and I’m able to bring everything to the table as a receiver. I can block — the whole nine yards.”