Buffs make the cut within Utah CB Smith Snowden's Top 8

Back in April, Smith Snowden dropped by Colorado for a spring official visit, checking out Boulder, CU's campus and a Buffs practice.

The three-star cornerback from Lehi (Skyridge) Utah has reeled in over 20 offers and is currently in the process of identifying official visit destinations as well as narrowing down his list of options in general.

On Tuesday afternoon, Snowden took a serious step towards achieving the latter, releasing a Top 8 list.

Colorado made the cut, as did Northwestern, Brigham Young, Utah, Oregon State, Utah State, Washington State and Stanford.

Currently, Northwestern is the only program at which he has scheduled an official visit, but Snowden will likely make more moves on that front in the coming weeks, as summer approaches.

Working in the Buffaloes' favor is that Snowden is familiar with the area (his father grew up in Boulder and attended Boulder High School).

Additionally, Snowden has built a good relationship with CU cornerbacks coach Rod Chance which dates back to before Chance even got to Colorado.

“Coach Chance is the real deal," Snowden told CUSportsNation back in April. "Me and him have actually been talking since he’s been at Oregon. I had met him last summer at a UNLV camp, so ever since then, we’ve been talking pretty back-and-forth quite often.

"We’ve known each other since (last) summer…He’s a great coach, and something that I really enjoy about him is that he’s a technician. That’s how I would explain myself, as a technician.”

Snowden also was impressed with the program leadership he witnessed from Karl Dorrell while in Boulder.

"I love what coach Dorrell is trying to do over there," he said. "I think it’s going to be awesome.”