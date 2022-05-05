Smith Snowden reviews spring visit to Colorado
Three-star 2023 cornerback Smith Snowden is no stranger to Boulder.
With his dad being from the area, Snowden has spent a good deal of time in town.
But in mid-April, when he visited Colorado unofficially to check out one of the Buffs' spring practices, the trip presented him with a different perspective, namely of CU, its facilities and campus.
“I loved it," he said. "That was my first time being on campus, but I’ve been in Boulder a lot, because that’s where my dad grew up, he went to Boulder High School right across the street from (Folsom Field)...It was awesome and beautiful.
"I was there during class period and class changes, so I got to see what it’s like being a student there.”
The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder out of Lehi (Skyridge) Utah, ranks as the No. 66 cornerback in the nation as well as the No. 7 overall prospect within his home state.
Over 20 programs have issued offers to him, including Arizona, ASU, Brigham Young, Northwestern, Oregon State, Stanford, Utah and Wazzu.
A two-way player at Skyline, Snowden also plays wide receiver for the Falcons. A member of the track & field team, as well, he runs a 10.55 100-meter dash.
First-year cornerbacks coach Rod Chance has been leading the charge with Snowden.
While he doesn't hold an offer from the Ducks, Snowden is familiar with Chance from the latter's time as corners coach in Eugene.
When the two were able to shake hands in Boulder during Snowden's visit, it wasn't for the first time.
“Coach Chance is the real deal," Snowden said. "Me and him have actually been talking since he’s been at Oregon. I had met him last summer at a UNLV camp, so ever since then, we’ve been talking pretty back-and-forth quite often.
"We’ve known each other since (last) summer…He’s a great coach, and something that I really enjoy about him is that he’s a technician. That’s how I would explain myself, as a technician.”
At the moment, Snowden plans on taking a summer official visit to Northwestern, while in-state suitors BYU and Utah remain strong candidates to host him officially, as well.
But given his connections to Boulder and relationship with Chance, Colorado stands a fighting chance to get him back to Boulder officially.
"I love what coach (Karl) Dorrell is trying to do over there," he said. "I think it’s going to be awesome.”