Smith Snowden reviews spring visit to Colorado

With his dad being from the area, Snowden has spent a good deal of time in town.

But in mid-April, when he visited Colorado unofficially to check out one of the Buffs' spring practices, the trip presented him with a different perspective, namely of CU, its facilities and campus.

“I loved it," he said. "That was my first time being on campus, but I’ve been in Boulder a lot, because that’s where my dad grew up, he went to Boulder High School right across the street from (Folsom Field)...It was awesome and beautiful.

"I was there during class period and class changes, so I got to see what it’s like being a student there.”

The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder out of Lehi (Skyridge) Utah, ranks as the No. 66 cornerback in the nation as well as the No. 7 overall prospect within his home state.

Over 20 programs have issued offers to him, including Arizona, ASU, Brigham Young, Northwestern, Oregon State, Stanford, Utah and Wazzu.

A two-way player at Skyline, Snowden also plays wide receiver for the Falcons. A member of the track & field team, as well, he runs a 10.55 100-meter dash.