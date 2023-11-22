2023 has become a lost season for Colorado football, but what Deion Sanders was building was always bigger than just this year.

Arden Walker knows that it was always going to be an uphill battle in Year 1 under Sanders, just because of all of the change that came in from last season. It takes a while to build continuity, both on the field and in the locker room. But Walker and the Buffs are optimistic that it will only be up from here.

“It’s a learning curve for everyone, since we’re all coming from different places and then some of the freshmen coming in,” Walker said. “It’s definitely just something new for everyone. I think we’re just trying to get used to each other still, honestly. Some things that obviously you can see on the field that we still have to make some adjustments towards looking forward to next year. I think it’s the start of something great. I think we’ll be OK.”

Walker was one of the many transfers that Sanders brought in during his roster overhaul over the previous offseason, and has consistently gotten better as his role has grown for the Buffs this season. After playing sparingly in his first two seasons at Missouri, Walker is finding his footing in Boulder, and recorded his first career college sack in Colorado’s win over Arizona State back in October.

The move from Missouri was a homecoming for Walker, a Colorado native who starred under Dave Logan at Cherry Creek High School from 2017-20. After choosing Mizzou over the Buffs out of high school, Walker is excited to be back in his home state.