CUSportsNation - Buffs crack Top 8 of four-star 2021 point guard Angelo Brizzi

Colorado, interestingly, has had something of a solid pulse within the greater Washington, D.C. recruiting scene for the 2021 class. This past spring, the Buffs hosted four-star F Quincy Allen out of the Maret School in Washington D.C. proper on an OV and continue to recruit him.

On top of that, yesterday CU appeared in a Top 8 for four-star 2021 point guard Angelo Brizzi, who hails from east of D.C. in Warrenton, Virginia. Brizzi is 6-foot-4, 170 pounds and has racked up a pretty robust offer sheet thus far, and the Buffaloes join Arizona, Villanova, Northwestern, Dartmouth, Michiagn, Cal and Davidson within his Top 8.

There's good diversity within that tops list and it certainly pits Colorado against familiar recruiting foes and bigger-time powerhouses alike.

When CUSportsNation talked a few month ago to CU associate head coach Mike Rohn, he expressed disappointment at the prospect (now reality) of losing on on the summer for '21 recruiting evaluations, but with that said, he also was confident that Colorado had already located a good handful of priority targets within the class that the Buffs could focus on. Brizzi very well may have been one such player he was referring to.

Rohn: We had a few 2021s on some OVs last year, who were juniors, that we are in really good shape in, so that’s a good thing. We have been able to see a lot of other guys in 2021 that we like and we would be more than happy to get and take even if we didn’t see them any more. The leg work we’ve put in to this point, and recruiting underclassmen is always a huge priority for us and evaluating them, but I think we’re in a pretty good spot (for 2021)."

Last season, Brizzi helped the Highland Hawks to a 28-3 record, averaging 20.3 points and 6.6 assists per game.