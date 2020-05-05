CUSportsNation had the chance to conduct an exclusive interview with Rohn, who broke down recruiting 2020 players this spring in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as potential implications for the Buffs' 2021 recruiting endeavors.

Q: What challenges did having to do the vast majority of spring recruiting in a virtual manner? How do you sign guys when they can't even get to campus and check Colorado out?

Rohn: “It’s definitely different for sure. With the guys that we did get in the spring, with the grad transfer — we recruited Jeriah (Horne) out of high school a little bit. We saw him play a lot in high school and with his AAU team and then obviously being at Nebraska and Tulsa the past few years, you know what guys ultimately end up being capable of doing and what their game is. (Recruiting him) wasn’t too hard in not being able to see him (this spring). Obviously, the challenge there was being timely and getting the virtual meetings set up. That was a real timely thing but (travel limitations) really didn’t hurt us in terms of evaluating him. He’s in a different scenario there as a grad transfer."

"(With) Jabari (Walker), we had been doing quite a bit of work with him leading up to the spring, so we’d seen him play on more than one occasion. Coach (Bill) Grier saw him play a couple time and coach AC (Anthony Coleman) saw him play, so from an evaluation standpoint, we felt pretty good about the work we’d put in (with him). Ultimately, we couldn’t get him on campus for an OV so we had to do virtual visits online and I think we just had done a good enough job prior to that with him where other than not getting him on campus, we were still in a good position before the pandemic ever came about. We knew Tyler (Bey's) situation and had more clarity on how we needed to go and get things done."

"Tristan (da Silva) was the one that was really unique because we never got to see him play other than on film and through people that we know that saw him play, (who) we have a lot of confidence in. That relationship was built through phone calls and Zoom calls. His brother being at Stanford really helped us in that regard. The kid was going to go to a really good academic school and he was going to go most likely to another school in the Pac-12 because the (da Silva) family was familiar with it and Oscar obviously, even though he had a tough deal happen at our place, he had a lot of respect for our program and (so did) the Stanford coaches, as well."

"I think we identified guys that we could get. We weren’t just chasing ghosts, so to speak...we had pretty good pinpointed guys, but it’s different without a doubt and doing face-to-face stuff. You make the most out of what you can do and luckily, it worked for us then."

Q: What did you guys see in Tristan da Silva? Is he cut of the same cloth as his brother? How did you guys hone in on him as the spring went on?

Rohn: “It started with some of the coaching staff at Stanford, talking about Tristan. They had more interactions with him because of Oscar. That helped us understand how good he probably was, as they were comparing the two of them together. They’re different players — at this stage and in their development. But when you talk about the total package of a player, in the kid and the student, you just don’t get much better than the da Silva family. (Tristan is a ) high-academic kid, unbelievably disciplined athlete who’s not just good at what he does. He’s got work ethic and personal characteristics of being a good teammate. We knew a lot of those things without ever having to see him play in person, through conversations with his coach and just knowing what Oscar is all about."

"He’s a different player than Oscar. Oscar showed up at Stanford and was a little bit more of a perimeter-oriented player who has now transitioned himself to a power forward-type player. I think that’ll happen with Tristan as he grows and gets a little stronger — he’s just not quite as big as Oscar yet — but they have a lot of similar characteristics. I would say that Tristan shoots the three a little bit better at the same stage of their careers coming out of high school, than Oscar did. But Tristan is going to grow. Same with Jabari."

"We were lucky with Tristan in a lot of ways, as well. If more people could have flown to Germany and seen him in the spring, it might have changed who the recruiting competition was. Ultimately, there was only a handful of Pac-12 schools and nobody really had a chance to see him play. Then, the pandemic all came about. Any time you’re recruiting, you’ve got to have a little bit of luck, too, and I think we had a little luck with all of those guys.”