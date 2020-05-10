Class of 2021 defensive end Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge released his Top 8 on Sunday morning and Colorado made the cut.

Rawlins-Kibonge, who stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs 240 pounds, has drawn comparisons to

Jason Harris, the 6-foot-7 DE who signed with the Buffs' 2020 class. Harris was primarily recruited by Michalowski, as well, and also took the news well when Dorrell made the decision to retain him.

Like Harris, Rawlins-Kibonge also excels on the basketball court as he does on the gridiron, making Michalowski's quest to court and eventually land the multi-sport standout easy to understand, given the latter's appreciation for long, multi-sport prospects.

Michalowski identified Rawlins-Kibonge early in the 2021 recruiting cycle, when Mel Tucker still led the Buffaloes. After Tucker departed, while there certainly was period of less communication, in the time that CU brought in Karl Dorrell, Michalowski in the end was able to preserve momentum with him.

"I’ve had a good relationship with coach Mike since he offered me," Rawlins-Kibonge said when he last spoke to CUSportsNation. Having him being able to stay and be there, that’s important for me. I know I can trust him and that’s really big.”

"(CU) is definitely very high on my list and I give all the credit to coach Mike — just knowing that there’s someone in that program like him, that’s willing to take time with his players has put (Colorado) extremely high on my list."

The Buffaloes joined Miami, Oklahoma, California, Southern California, Wazzu, Washington and Arizona State in his Top 8.