News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-10 06:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Key coach retention preserves momentum with 2021 DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

With Karl Dorrell's recent decision to retain OLBs coach Brian Michalowski from Mel Tucker's old staff, it appears doing so has maintained some good momentum for the Buffaloes on the recruiting fro...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}