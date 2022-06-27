Buffs add verbal commit No. 14 for 2023 in Texas wideout Wesley Greaves

College Station (A&M Consolidated) Texas wide receiver Wesley Greaves became verbal commitment No. 14 for the Buffaloes' Class of 2023 on Monday afternoon, pledging to CU a few days after completing an unofficial visit in Boulder.

Last fall at A&M Consolidated, Greaves led the Tigers in receptions (35), yards (675) and touchdowns (8).

Greaves had originally committed to Southern Methodist at the end of March, but took a step back on April 11.

Almost instantaneously, new offers started rolling in. UTEP, Utah State and Navy offered in quick succession, followed by Princeton, Yale, Louisiana, Colorado State and Harvard.

Phil McGeoghan offered him in early June, leading to Greaves' decision to check out the Buffs in-person.

“It checked all my boxes honestly," Greaves said of his visit. "It was way more than I was expecting. I really, really enjoyed my time there.”

Greaves credited getting to know McGeoghan and the prospect of being coached by him as key in his decision to commit to Colorado.

"Just the way (McGeoghan) has built a relationship with me — he really cares about his recruits and players," Greaves said. "I really believe in what he’s building up there (in Boulder) at the receiver position.”

Greaves is the third wide receiver commit the Buffs have gotten for 2023, following Edward Schultz (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) and Isaiah Hardge (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)