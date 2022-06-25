Versatile WR Wesley Greaves enjoys checking out Colorado
Since re-opening his recruitment back in early April, Texas wide receiver Wesley Greaves has attracted a multitude of new opportunities.
Greaves had originally committed to Southern Methodist at the end of March, but took a step back on April 11.
Almost instantaneously, new offers started rolling in. UTEP, Utah State and Navy offered in quick succession, followed by Princeton, Yale, Louisiana, Colorado State and Harvard.
Greaves, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect out of Texas A&M Consolidated in College Station, has been enjoying the recruiting ride this spring and summer.
“Overall, it’s been really picking up more offers recently with camps and spring ball, but I’m really blessed and fortunate to receive the offers I have so far,” he said.
While his total offer sheet is now creeping up to 30 scholarships, one in particular has stuck out of late, and that is Colorado.
CU wideouts coach Phil McGeoghan offered Greaves on June 6 and since then, the two have hit it off.
“It’s been going well," Greaves said. "They’re at the top of my list, just the way (McGeoghan) has built a relationship with me — he really cares about his recruits and players. I really believe in what he’s building up there (in Boulder) at the receiver position.”
In fact, Greaves went ahead and penciled in an unofficial visit at CU earlier this week, stopping by campus to see Colorado in-person.
“It checked all my boxes honestly," Greaves said of his visit. "It was way more than I was expecting. I really, really enjoyed my time there.”
Last fall at A&M Consolidated, Greaves led the Tigers in receptions (35), yards (675) and touchdowns (8).
While in Boulder, he was able to sit down with McGeoghan as well as Karl Dorrell and offensive coordinator Mike Sanford.
Among the topics discussed was how CU could use Greaves schematically on offense.
Told in part that he'd play both outside and in the slot, Greaves liked what he heard from Colorado's offensive coaches.
“The whole coaching staff was very welcoming…I really believe in everything the whole offensive staff is doing. With coach Dorrell as the head coach, being an ex-receiver, I know they’re going to throw the ball a lot. Just overall, I really see something positive in what Colorado’s offensive staff is doing.”