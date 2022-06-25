Versatile WR Wesley Greaves enjoys checking out Colorado

Since re-opening his recruitment back in early April, Texas wide receiver Wesley Greaves has attracted a multitude of new opportunities.

Greaves had originally committed to Southern Methodist at the end of March, but took a step back on April 11.

Almost instantaneously, new offers started rolling in. UTEP, Utah State and Navy offered in quick succession, followed by Princeton, Yale, Louisiana, Colorado State and Harvard.

Greaves, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect out of Texas A&M Consolidated in College Station, has been enjoying the recruiting ride this spring and summer.

“Overall, it’s been really picking up more offers recently with camps and spring ball, but I’m really blessed and fortunate to receive the offers I have so far,” he said.

While his total offer sheet is now creeping up to 30 scholarships, one in particular has stuck out of late, and that is Colorado.

CU wideouts coach Phil McGeoghan offered Greaves on June 6 and since then, the two have hit it off.

“It’s been going well," Greaves said. "They’re at the top of my list, just the way (McGeoghan) has built a relationship with me — he really cares about his recruits and players. I really believe in what he’s building up there (in Boulder) at the receiver position.”