CUSportsNation - Buffaloes issue scholarship offer to 2021 kicker Cameron Little

Whether or not Colorado is or will take a scholarship kicker within the Class of 2021 remains an ongoing debate, but today, a potential answer to that question was seen via the Buffs issuing a scholarship offer to Cameron Little , a kicker from Moore, Oklahoma.

Little has quietly but steadily racked up an impressive list of accolades during his high school career, and as a junior in 2019, won Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year honors.

Little is the first 2021 kicker/punter that Colorado has offered. The Buffs, spearheaded by quality control for special teams coach Chris Reinert have been in communication with Little for a few months now.

After an amazing phone call with @CoachReino , I am super excited to receive a Pac-12 full scholarship offer from the University of Colorado!!!! #GOBUFFS pic.twitter.com/2eXBYDCvJg

Arkansas recently offered, as has Arizona. Michigan State and Oklahoma State remain in communication with him while Little also has scholarship opportunities at Army, Navy and Air Force.

At the end of May, Little was invited to participate in a virtual visit with the Buffs, which seemed to go well. Since then, Colorado has recruited him as a quick-impact addition to the kickers room, which after 2020, when James Stefanou graduates, will be thin.

“They said they’re going to (use a ) scholarship (on) a kicker right now just because of their senior situation (with respect to Stefanou)," he told CUSportsNation in May. "They want me to come in and compete immediately — they made that pretty evident that they want a kicker that’s going to be on scholarship, come in immediately and try to complete as soon as possible. Hopefully that’s soon as possible for me.”

Little's anticipation resulted in an offer, as it appears increasingly apparent that Colorado will use a Class of 2021 scholarship to bring in some depth at the kicker position.