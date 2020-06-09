Buffaloes crack Top 9 of 2021 Las Vegas DT Braezhon Ross
Not particularly long after pulling three-star ILB Zephaniah Maea from the greater Las Vegas area, the Buffaloes are back in The Meadows looking to land another defensive prospect from that neck of the woods.
Three-star 2021 defensive tackle Braezhon Ross out of Desert Pines High School is the aforementioned recruit and he recently released a Top 9 list that featured Colorado.
Ross is a 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive lineman whom Chris Wilson offered back in early April. In terms of offers Ross has announced, CU is the most recent one.
In total, he has 17 scholarship offers, many of which are courtesy of big Power Five programs. His offer sheet includes five Pac-12 schools, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Penn State among others.
Colorado joined Minnesota, Georgia, Florida, San Diego State, West Virginia, Arizona State, Southern California and Penn State in the Top 9.
Top 9‼️ @KirbySmartUGA @coachjfranklin @CoachDanMullen @GopherFootball @coach_wilson10 @kearycolbert @HermEdwards @Coach_Addae pic.twitter.com/ThoShAbyJC— Braezhon Ross (@RossBraezhon) June 8, 2020
Skip to about the 1-minute mark of this video, from the 2020 Rivals Camp held in Los Angeles, to get a brief look at Ross up against 6-foot-7, 290-pound OT Jaxon McBride. Fellow Buffs targets Nick Dimitris and Elia Migao are also featured in the video.
Ross told CUSportsNation in a prior interview that Wilson's extensive coaching history with both Power Five programs as well as in the NFL stuck out to him. He named CU as a school recruiting him hard shortly after announcing an offer from the Buffaloes.
"I think (Wilson is) a good dude and (seems) like a good coach," Ross said. "He said he was a defensive coordinator in the SEC and talked about how he coached in the NFL for a few years — I like him."