Not particularly long after pulling three-star ILB Zephaniah Maea from the greater Las Vegas area, the Buffaloes are back in The Meadows looking to land another defensive prospect from that neck of the woods.

Three-star 2021 defensive tackle Braezhon Ross out of Desert Pines High School is the aforementioned recruit and he recently released a Top 9 list that featured Colorado.

Ross is a 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive lineman whom Chris Wilson offered back in early April. In terms of offers Ross has announced, CU is the most recent one.

In total, he has 17 scholarship offers, many of which are courtesy of big Power Five programs. His offer sheet includes five Pac-12 schools, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Penn State among others.

Colorado joined Minnesota, Georgia, Florida, San Diego State, West Virginia, Arizona State, Southern California and Penn State in the Top 9.