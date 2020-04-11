News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-11 18:17:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Three-star 2021 DT Braezhon Ross reviews offer from Chris Wilson and CU

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

Earlier in the business week, Colorado dished out an offer to Class of 2021 DT Braezhon Ross, a three-star prospect from Las Vegas, Nevada.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}