With nearly a dozen offers from 2021, 2022 and 2023 recruits this week, here is a look at who Colorado is looking at with notes on positions, hometowns and skill sets.

Buffs assistant head coach and WRs coach Darrin Chiaverini has been a busy bee this weekend in California and Washington, while RBs coach Darian Hagan has identified some prospects of his own in Texas.

Chiaverini's recent string of offers can be found in the link above. Below, let's take a look at who Hagan has his eyes on.