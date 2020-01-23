Colorado, namely RBs coach Darian Hagan and asst. head coach and WRs coach Darrin Chiaverini, have been quite active on the recruiting trail this week, as a plethora of offers issued to talent with the 2021, 2022 and 2023 classes have been announced.

Here's a look at a number of new players to appear on CU's boards, starting with Chiaverini's week of recruiting.

You can find a breakdown of Hagan's recent recruiting activities here.