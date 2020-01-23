Breaking down a busy week of offers for the Buffs (Part 1)
Colorado, namely RBs coach Darian Hagan and asst. head coach and WRs coach Darrin Chiaverini, have been quite active on the recruiting trail this week, as a plethora of offers issued to talent with the 2021, 2022 and 2023 classes have been announced.
Here's a look at a number of new players to appear on CU's boards, starting with Chiaverini's week of recruiting.
You can find a breakdown of Hagan's recent recruiting activities here.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news