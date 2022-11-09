Colorado has scored a major recruiting win on the first day of the early signing period. Wednesday, four-star wing Cody Williams announced his commitment to the Buffaloes over a host of other offers including LSU, Arizona, UCLA, Georgia Tech, USC and many others.

Williams is now the highest-rated prospect to sign with Tad Boyle's program in the Rivals era, which goes back to 2002.

The versatile 6-foot-8 wing from Gilbert, Arizona took his time with the recruiting process before settling in on several official visits throughout the summer and fall. CU was one of the first schools to get him out on a visit in the summer when he visited Boulder in August.

He then made trips to LSU, Arizona and USC before zeroing in on his decision.

Williams, who is the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Jalen Williams, took a unique path through the recruiting process after watching his brother become a lottery pick after playing at Santa Clara. Ultimately, what he valued was finding the right fit over anything else.

The four-star prospect, who ranks No. 42 overall in the Rivals rankings, wants to make an immediate impact and CU was one of the programs that will allow him to do that.

"For me, it doesn't matter where I go. It's the best fit for me. Whichever place can help develop me and get me to where I see myself going, that's kind of the factor for me. So it doesn't matter where I go as long as I can be the best player I can be," he told CU Sports Report.

Boyle has continued to build his recruiting over his tenure with the Buffs, and there has been an uptick in recent years. Williams is the latest top-100 recruit to join the program under Boyle, and the CU head coach made a strong impact throughout the process.

"He's a good dude -- a good, honest, genuine dude. It's hard because all these coaches, they're genuine guys, they want the best for me. He's a good dude, though," Williams said of his future head coach.

Williams is the second commitment in the class for the Buffs joining California guard Courtney Anderson Jr., who is expected to sign with CU as well this week during the early signing period.

The new Buffs commit held offers from numerous programs around the country including Texas, Tennessee, Cal, Arizona State, Santa Clara, Texas Tech, Seton Hall and UNLV among others.