GILBERT, Ariz. -- One of the major basketball commitment/signing announcements Wednesday that still holds some unknown and intrigue is top-50 small forward Cody Williams, out of Gilbert, Ariz.

A week and a half before his decision day, Williams sat with CU Sports Report inside a coach's office at Perry High School and was careful not to give away any hints as to which way he was leaning.

He wouldn't publicly narrow his list of schools from the top 8 he put out in mid-August -- which featured Colorado, Arizona, Georgia Tech, Loyola Marymount, LSU, Santa Clara, UCLA and USC.

"I'm still working it out, still deciding. It's a tough decision," he said then. "It was stressful just kind of narrowing down. You've got to look for certain things in these schools -- if the head coach is recruiting you, play style, what's the best fit for you. It's time consuming, but it's a good problem to have."

Indeed, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound Williams had his pick of suitors as the No. 42 overall national prospect and No. 12 small forward in this 2023 recruiting class.

Colorado got on his radar because of the personal interest head coach Tad Boyle showed in Williams from the start.

"Just like all these schools, the head coach believed in me and thought I could make a huge impact in the program right from the get-go" Williams said. "So that's obviously something that catches my eye. If I'm not talking to the head coach or they don't see me playing as a freshman then there's no point."

As for the connection he felt with Boyle ...

"He's a good dude -- a good, honest, genuine dude. It's hard because all these coaches, they're genuine guys, they want the best for me. He's a good dude, though," Williams said.