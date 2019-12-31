Anthony Costanzo, a soon-to-be junior at Palmer Ridge High School in Monument, committed to Colorado back in late November, thus becoming the first pledge in the Class of 2022 for the Buffs. His early commitment to the Buffaloes in large part came from resonating with what Mel Tucker is looking to do at CU in the immediate future as well as the direction he's steering the program.

Anthony Costanzo with his parents and Mel Tucker (Anthony Costanzo / Twitter.com)

Costanzo, a teammate of incoming Palmer Ridge senior ATH and Colorado commit Kaden Dudley, is a good example of how Tucker's manner of handling business at CU, namely recruiting and broadcasting his vision for the future of football in Boulder, is increasingly starting to take foot with Centennial state talent. It was indeed Tucker's goal to bring prestige back to the Buffaloes that helped steer Costanzo in the direction of pledging his services to the Buffs. "Honestly, from what I’ve seen from Mel Tucker and what he’s doing with the program, I can tell that with him being there, he’s changing the whole culture and I can see that everyone is sticking behind him in what he’s doing," he said. "That’s what made my decision so early. I wanted to be part of the family and be behind him.”

Interestingly, it was CU offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic that served as Costanzo's primary recruiter, issuing his scholarship offer back in May. Costanzo said that throughout his recruitment, he's become closest to Kapilovic. “He just makes me feel like family," Costanzo said. "Every time I go up there, he gives me a big hug and just talks to me about life. I can really relate to him — he’s welcomed me like family.”

After a great phone call with @CoachCKap @Coach_mtucker I’m blessed to say I have received a offer from the university of Colorado. Thank you for the opportunity.@SixZeroAcademy #thebridge #DungeonFamily pic.twitter.com/HycNdQB62P — anthony costanzo (@antcostanzo09) May 10, 2019

RELATED: Kaden Dudley set to attend Rivals Camp Series in Los Angeles Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 190 pounds, Costanzo plays on both sides of the ball (FS and WR) for Palmer Ridge. He's said that Tucker more so envisions him on defense while assistant head coach and receivers coach Darrin Chiaverini sees him as a wideout. As for Costanzo's own preference, he said he's just focused on being his best at both positions by the time he steps foot in Boulder and joins the Buffs. In terms of making a case for him on offense, this season he did set a Bears program record with 265 receiving yards vs. Discovery Canyon High.