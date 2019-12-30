Colorado's first Class of 2021 commit, in-state three-star ATH Kaden Dudley of Palmer Ridge, recently accepted an invitation to attend the Los Angeles-based Rivals Camp Series, which begins in early March of 2020. For Dudley, competing in L.A. not only will benefit himself, but CU in addition to the perception of high school talent in the state of Colorado.

Kaden Dudley on an unofficial visit to CU this past season (Kaden Dudley / Twitter)

Dudley committed to Colorado back on Oct. 23, midway through his junior, eventual state championship-winning, campaign with the Bears and in general, with much high school football still in front of him. If there's one thing you won't find Dudley doing, it is getting complacent. That said, a bit of a breather following two straight lengthy trips through the CHSAA 3A postseason was utilized accordingly. “It felt good to be able to take a break for a little bit," Dudley said. "I took a week off and jumped right back into it — nothing too crazy, just going to a few national camps, playing 7-on-7, but I definitely want to make sure I stay relevant and making sure I’m still a hot topic. I don’t want to take the offseason off. I want to make sure I’m fully prepared for next year.”

Dudley sees attending as an opportunity in multiple respects; for himself, for CU and for the state of Colorado. “I always like to compete — I love competition," he said. "Just because I’m committed I don’t want to settle. I want to go and find the best the best talent and I think I’ll do well competing up there. I’m just chasing my fourth (Rivals) star, as well, not only for myself, but because that helps CU. If I get that fourth star it’ll boost their ratings and bring more attention. I’m going out there to compete and show that we can play ball down here in Colorado, too.” As a junior, Dudley had over 800 yards of receiving offensively and was also a consistent contributor defensively, logging six interceptions at safety. For his efforts he earned First Team All-Class 3A honors from the CHSAA.That said, for Dudley, there is work remaining to be done. “I think I’m the best two-way player in the state of Colorado," he said. "Statistically speaking I would say that I produce on both sides of the ball, not just one. I can always improve in every area of my game, but right now I’m just worried on getting faster, for sure. Speed is a killer. You can never do enough work on your route running, so I like to make sure I have crisp routes and then just making sure I’m focused and locked in on playing safety.”