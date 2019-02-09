CUSportsNation.com

Colorado's top five recruits of the regular signing period
Obviously, La'Vontae Shenault takes the top spot on this list, but who comes in at Nos. 2-5? The Buffs signed nine new football players on February 6, and here's our top five list of that group.
No. 5 - LB Jamar Montgomery
Rundown: Montgomery comes in at No. 5 because of his aggressive style of play, versatility, and athleticism at the linebacker position. Montgomery flew under the radar as a recruit, and we can't really figure out why. He was productive as a sophomore and offers a ton of upside as an outside linebacker. He played inside 'backer at his junior college, so he can move around and play all four linebacker spots. Montgomery is a solid pick up for the Buffaloes.
