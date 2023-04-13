More numbers are beginning to appear on the defensive side of the ball and two of them are among the linebackers.

On defense, safeties Trevor Woods (43) and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig (7), defensive end Jordan Domineck (44), defensive lineman Shane Cokes (99), linebackers Isaac Hurtado (29) and LaVonta Bentley (20) all have numbers now. Two-way player Travis Hunter (12), who is working primarily at wide receiver right now, also received his number already this spring.

The defensive staff is somewhat expediting the number-granting process as the spring game approaches.

“Defensive coaches, we lazy,” linebackers coach Andre’ Hart said. “We don’t want to keep worrying about numbers, so we're just kind of giving them out right now.”

Yet, the Buffs still have to earn their numbers one way or another this spring. From the collection of missed tackles Hart has witnessed, there's still some toughening up to do.

Clemson transfer Bentley has met Hart's standard and emerged as the group's leader. His four years at one of the nation’s football powerhouses are certainly translating into his spring performance at CU.

“I think his game experience definitely helped, but he’s not a vocal guy,” Hart said. “He’s more of an example guy. The kids in the room, they kind of take to him. They call him ‘Unc' because he’s the old head as far as his game experience.”

One of the other older figures in the linebacker group is Alabama transfer Demouy Kennedy. Kennedy hasn’t taken the field this spring due to a season-ending knee injury he experienced back in October.