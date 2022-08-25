Alabama transfer Tommy Brown’s mental reps this camp far exceeded his physical reps as his knee injury kept him out of action, but this week he gained clearance to practice and truly start settling in within the Colorado offensive line.

With the season a little more than a week away, he doesn't feel the practice time missed is anything he can't overcome.

“The mental reps I got in fall camp were pretty incredible,” Brown said. “I’m fully locked in and finally getting to get back in there and work is a dream come true. I was getting frustrated how long it was taking. … knee feels great and excited to see what this team could do.”

Transferring from one of the country’s most distinguished football programs to Colorado, the prestige of the Crimson Tide association followed him as well as the expectation that he could step right in as an impact addition.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Brown played in 29 games with Alabama over the last three seasons, but he made just one start and totaled 229 offensive snaps over his time with the Tide. With the Buffaloes, he has a chance to step into a much larger role.

