Some of quarterback Brendon Lewis’s scrambles in the pocket last season were attributed to the struggling offensive line, but now under the new leadership of Kyle DeVan, this group enters this season stronger and better equipped to protect.

At least that's the hope.

That optimism is thanks in large part to DeVan. Returning linemen have raved about his leadership and educational approaches he’s brought to the group as well as the cohesion he's fostered within the unit.

“He's a father figure as well for a lot of us so we're his extended family and we're his extended kids,” Casey Roddick said. “In that offensive line room, we're all family, we're all brothers and so I think that he's brought that continuity back into our space, which is really special.”

DeVan's impact translated to the offensive line's performance these past Saturdays as it worked as an effective and in-sync unit. The defense grew impatient last Saturday due to the line’s executions.

DeVan brings some stature as former NFL lineman, who has since spent time as an assistant OL coach with the New Orleans Saints, three seasons coaching the OL at Ball State, two seasons in that role at Arizona and last season as an offensive analyst for Michigan.

“[The year at Michigan] kept rolling my knowledge of the game because you get into the system and you might have a focus here or a focus there, but I want to be multiple,” DeVan said. “I want when the NFL turns on that film to see the guys be able to run all the different run schemes, being able to have multiple protections because of my time in the NFL and evaluating O-linemen,”

Alabama transfer Tommy Brown is a player with NFL potential, who is working his way back from injury and was a full participant in practice Thursday.

“This team is the closest team I’ve been a part of,” Brown said. “Everyone’s friends with each other and it’s good going against someone and it’s going to be a competitive rep, then after you’re not worried about getting into a fight.”

Brown was a significant addition to the offensive line’s depth, bolstering the unit alongside returning starters Roddick, Noah Fenske and Frank Fillip -- who have 47 career starts between them -- fellow projected starter Jake Wiley and the younger Buffs.

This group of lineman possesses versatility in different positions and DeVan is able to depend on them to rotate within the line.

“Nobodys a left tackle, no one is a right tackle,” DeVan said. “You play tackle, then you play guard and I think it helps when you get to the season and guys are banged up and your able to go, ‘Casey, go out there and play right tackle,’ and he's not looking at you cross-eyed … having the versatility allows you to play the best five or the best six.”

Younger players are still working toward developing this versatility and position awareness, but freshman Van Wells -- also known as Bam Wells -- has made an early impression this camp.

“He’s one of the smartest freshmen I’ve ever been around,” DeVan said.

DeVan's goal is to minimize his players' deficiencies while maximizing their strengths.

Colorado's collective goal is provide better protection for whatever quarterback is taking the snaps, so that the offense can move forward from the Buffs' 2021 nadir.

Right now, there is confidence and reasonable evidence that can happen -- the reality will be known soon enough.