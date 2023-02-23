Colorado native and three-star offensive tackle AJ Burton visited Boulder on multiple occasions prior to head coach Deion Sanders' arrival, but this time around the feeling on campus was very different.

“The previous time I went up there, and just how much the vibe around that school, and that program has changed, is really cool to see,” Burton said about his January trip to CU. “Especially the message that was getting hammered into me. … The coaches were really talking about how they want to build men off the field rather than just having football players and I thought that was really cool.”

Burton was partnered up with fellow in-state offensive line target Gage Ginther during his visit for the elite underclassmen weekend, and when they arrived they spoke with new OL coach Bill O’Boyle more in-depth about the program. Later that day, they had a meeting with Sanders.