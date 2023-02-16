Earlier in his high school career, Fossil Ridge High School junior Gage Ginther made the transition from playing tight end to focusing on his future as an offensive lineman. He added, he estimates, about 60 pounds to help try and get him on the recruiting map.

All that effort has worked, and the 6-foot-6 prospect has gained plenty of college attention coming out of his junior season. Colorado, USC, UCLA, Tennessee, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Missouri are just some of the programs that have offered Ginther up to this point in the process, and more schools continue to express interest in the 2024 recruit from Fort Collins.

Ginther has been able to take campus visits already throughout the process, and he has found it helpful in building relationships and understanding programs and schools much better.

Those trips will continue to take place as he moves into the spring once the February dead period comes to an end, but for now the last school to host him on a visit was one closer to home.

Ginther made his way out to Boulder for CU's Elite Underclassmen recruiting event last month, and it gave him some important insight into how the program is changing under Deion Sanders and the new staff.

“I loved it,” Ginther said of his visit with the Buffs. “Growing up in Colorado and seeing the old staff and visiting with the old staff and comparing it to Deion and his staff, it’s a huge difference. Just from the recruits that were there, there were five-stars there, and film crews walking around. So, I can just feel the difference in the atmosphere.